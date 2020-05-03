Editor:
Ultra high fear/hatred levels of many Americans is very concerning. Fear/hatred spawn seeds of destruction for humans and America. How can fear consume our country, a land of liberty/freedom with abundance readily achievable by people willing to use ingenuity and honor hard work?
Extensive fear of/hatred for Trump, as displayed by Democrats (and sycophant dupes, including the fake news major media), are psychologically dangerous/debilitating. Such un-Christian traits historically are always destroyed by truth and universal love, traits unknown by such people. It’s infinitely more productive to read/analyze the Bible daily, praying God will help us to readily recognize evil and immediately destroy it before it spreads.
People incorporating such characteristics don't exhibit the necessary unbending, spiritual rock to fall back during times of chaos or challenge. Given their fearful/hateful tendencies, they have no ability to discern right from wrong or truth vs. error/evil. They are 100% humanistic, not spiritualistic, which embeds in them a critical, always negative approach to life. Politics is their god. Such unprincipled, ungrounded people are easy marks for power hungry seekers, our country’s enemies, such as China, and marketeers using sophisticated tools designed to quickly subject one’s mind to what they are selling. Example: Big Pharma constantly peddling a disease exists everywhere. Those with agendas (e.g global warmists), always spread fear.
Remember, a nation having fearful/hateful people cannot be successful, Socialism cannot function without tyranny over its people, and people can mentally change. Good outlook for Americans: “mind over matter”, not “government take care of me."
Bill Bigelow
Punta Gorda
