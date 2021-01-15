Editor:
In response to a Jan. 8 letter, I couldn’t agree more with him. Squatters rights in Florida are asinine. The thought that one can be away from home awhile and return to find squatters living in his home is criminal. In Florida, all it takes to be a resident is to move one’s things into a residence. Then it is nearly impossible to get them out. The owners have to go through the eviction process…and now with Covid, evictions are suspended, so there is absolutely nothing owners can do.
The only solution I know to this is to hire the services of a great home watch company, such as Innkeeper Homewatch. They do an amazing job of making sure homes are completely secure and safe. In addition, they provide a detailed report at each check-in. These days, one can’t be too careful.
It is well worth the money. Good luck. Furthermore, I greatly appreciate the fact that you wrote about something other than masks and politics. So sock of both.
Louisa Papa
Port Charlotte
