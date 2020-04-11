Editor:
Are we, the citizens of Charlotte County, tired of our autocratic commissioners telling us they want our “penny sales tax” yet again, while failing to meet our needs? The current option tax will expire December 2020 and our commissioners have taken it upon themselves to identify a list of 31 projects they want to spend a new tax on. This is the largest income source for the county.
The county has had its hand in our pockets for that penny since 1994, usually in 4-year increments. In 2014 they asked for 6 years. How many years will they ask for this time? The commissioners want to appear they are listening to their constituents. Are they? They offer limited and controlled public opportunities to comment.
Hoping for the appearance of transparency. Voters wanting accountability deserve to be heard by our public servants. Many groups through the years have pushed for something to be done with an overpass over S.R. 776 connecting Charlotte Sports Park with the Fairgrounds. The sport park and its traffic problems have been there since 1987. How do our commissioners deal with this ongoing complaint? They do a soft shoe shuffle and avoid the issue, saying it is not “financially feasible.” If the people want it, it should be on the commissioners' list! We’ve been asking for decades.
How strongly do you feel about the traffic on 776 and its hassle? If it is not on this year’s “prioritized” list, vote no!
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
