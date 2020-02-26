Editor:

To those folks upset with the coming traffic light on S.R. 771, I am sorry for any inconvenience.

I believe the last letter writer mistook the average age here at the Village of Holiday Lake, he said 70-80. He confused it with the average 70-80 miles per hour on 771. This intersection at our entrance is dangerous because of speed, poor design and aging drivers.

You sir, shall become old one day and may seek out a community such as ours where our residents refuse to go silently into the night. We will continue to fight for safe roadways and neighborhoods for all of us.

John Hodler

Placida

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments