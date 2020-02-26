Editor:
To those folks upset with the coming traffic light on S.R. 771, I am sorry for any inconvenience.
I believe the last letter writer mistook the average age here at the Village of Holiday Lake, he said 70-80. He confused it with the average 70-80 miles per hour on 771. This intersection at our entrance is dangerous because of speed, poor design and aging drivers.
You sir, shall become old one day and may seek out a community such as ours where our residents refuse to go silently into the night. We will continue to fight for safe roadways and neighborhoods for all of us.
John Hodler
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.