Editor:

After reading the creepy letter about Donald Trump and St. Judes, I called St. Judes and made a donation to the children's hospital.

Before I donated, I asked them to tell me if President Trump had ever stolen $2 million from them and they gave me two different offices that had no such record.

I could tell the letter writer of many stories of President Trump's generosity, but it would never sink in.

Just read the list of things he has done for the country in two and one-half years and doesn't even take his salary. He took the job as president solely because he loves America.

God bless America.

Emmaline Wright

Placida

