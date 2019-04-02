Editor:
The members of the Englewood Lions Club would like to thank everyone who came to our corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 16.
We planned for 200 meals, but served 230. A great success!
Unfortunately, we had to turn away over 50 patrons. We will plan for more next year. Please consider calling in a reservation to insure a meal. We appreciate your continuous support.
Like all Lions fundraisers, 100 percent of the profits will be returned to the community in the form of scholarships, eye screenings, diabetes testing and other community projects.
Mary Ann Makar
Port Charlotte
