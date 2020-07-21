Editor:

Saint Vincent dePaul food pantry at San Antonio Catholic Church is holding a "Drive-through food drop off " on Tuesday, July 21, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please come and support the good works that they do to help the needy, especially at this time when there are so many whom are in need of the basic foods.

Those wishing to donate please come to the San Antonio Catholic Church located at 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte 33980, drive around to the side and we will be there, masked and gloved, to unload your non-perishable food items from your car. The Women's Guild and KofC council #12456 are sponsoring this much needed event. Remember, that's Tuesday, July 21, from 2-4 p.m. Please be generous. Thank you very much.

Terry Cochran

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments