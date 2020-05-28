Editor:
In this time of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home request, I hope and pray that everyone is staying as safe as possible.
We are still helping our neighbors every week at our location on Felton Avenue, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. We are following all the recommended safety measures. Since February to the present time, we have been only able to help everyone with food assistance. We hope to restart financial assistance at an undetermined date in the future.
Our staff has been able to accomplish our mission to help our less fortunate brethren with the help of our priests, Father Joh, Father Phil and Father Zenon of St. Charles Borromeo Church, organizations including the Knights of Columbus, Women’s Council and very generous parishioners, some we know and others who wished to remain anonymous. We are enormously grateful for everyone’s help.
Lastly, I would like to tell my volunteers how much I appreciate their help in good times, but most of all in times like these.
Again thanks to everyone for all your continuous help and support!
Peter Catauro
President
St. Vincent de Paul
St. Charles Borromeo Conference
