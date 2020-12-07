Editor:
This is for Dr. Michael Ehrat, CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital. I had to have an emergency procedure done the day before Thanksgiving. Dr. Joseph was my doctor and was so kind to do it as quickly as possible because of Thanksgiving.
The nurses and the anesthesiologist were so kind and caring. I want to thank them and also Dr. Cynthia Davis. She had this beautiful smile that a could see even with her mask on. Her eyes told me she cared. I liked her instantly.
All in all my experience was not scary and I was able to go home for Thanksgiving dinner. Thank you one and all.
Also, a shout out to our cancer center, Dr. Browne and nurses there. Another great team of professionals who care. Love them.
Ann Devore
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.