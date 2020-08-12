Editor:
Voters across Florida need assurance that their votes are accurately counted and can be recounted if we have a close election or contested ballots. Fortunately, there is a simple way to do this: keep a permanent record of all ballots cast. All ballots cast in Charlotte County are run through voting machines where a digital image is recorded. All our voting machines can be programmed to one of three settings: “Capture All Images,” Capture Only Write-Ins” or “Capture No Images.”
Unfortunately, our Charlotte County supervisor of elections is now on record choosing not to “Capture All Images.” It is baffling to me why he would not choose transparency and accountability in this process by setting all machines to “Capture All Images” thereby creating a permanent record.
Without this option, we have only the SOE’s word of the results because he wouldn’t choose a simple option on a computer, one that takes no extra time or cost.
As mentioned in your front-page article, we need transparency in this important election. Please call or write the SOE, Paul Stamoulis, of your concerns. We are watching his actions and urge him to do the right thing for democracy by holding an impartial and publicly verifiable election.
Vicki Welsch
Punta Gorda
