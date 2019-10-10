Editor:
Did you hear the good news. We have a county supervisor who gets it. In the Sun's Saturday (9-15-19) paper we read how Paul Stamoulis, supervisor of elections, has reduced head count, reduced expenses and improved service.
What a refreshing change to county government. This is the kind of government all departments should be striving for that benefits us, the residents of Charlotte County. Again hats of to Mr. Stamoulis for thinking out side of the box!
Chas Seybold
Port Charlotte
