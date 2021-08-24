"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character" – Dr. M.L. King Jr., 08/28/1963.
If that was Dr. King's dream, then Critical Race Theory would surely be his nightmare. This malicious theory seeks to convince us to re-instate the "color bar" that Dr. King fought against, and ultimately died fighting against. The only difference is that it would be reversed.
Is that why he fought and died? For revenge? I don't think so, and I do not think the millions of white Americans whose hearts he changed so that the Civil Rights Revolution could succeed think so. Dr. King, like Frederick Douglass (who personally experienced slavery) saw America as the hope of all its people, and especially of its children.
Critical Race Theory, and the racists who promote it betray his hopes by focusing on race first, last, and always. Parents and teachers of conscience must stand up against this theory wherever it is taught, under whatever different name it exists. It may be "officially" banned in Florida, but that will not prevent its proponents from trying to introduce it in different ways.
Parents: monitor not only what your children are reading but also what their "class projects" are. Teachers: Stand against this form of child abuse in your classrooms, and stand up to your union leaders. Stand up and speak up.
