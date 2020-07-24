Editor:
President Trump wants to make America great again, but he needs active support and votes. We say we want to keep America free yet we sit back and watch looting and burning businesses, tearing up historical monuments, injustices against our police and our President and our American religious rights.
Main stream media is so far left that conservative issues and views are no longer being presented. We are fed up with the lying media and their constant attack on our rights. Yet, we watch quietly as a radical left have made their way into our Congress. Liberal and socialist politicians in government are no longer being prosecuted due to left leaning judges.
Democratic mayors are banning all protests, except the liberal left issues. Liberals are marching and campaigning while we sit, shaking our heads and watching! The deep state is paying several criminal movements to destroy American cities and taking over, while we quiet conservatives only watch!
We believe in the 1st and 2nd Amendments to fullest extent. We need to protect our gun rights, religious freedoms, and all liberties given to us by the U.S. Constitution.
Join and volunteer and be active in conservative groups, write letters to your senators and representatives, make these facts known in letters to newspapers and social media. Make a monthly donation to the party of choice, do all you can!
Americans if you love God and America, are tired of these injustices, love your families, don’t be a sheep, protect your freedoms!
Linda DeCamp
Punta Gorda
