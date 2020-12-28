Editor:
After a year we all seem glad to see end, it turns out to be one of the most memorable. We again had the opportunity to actually see the same star the shepherds and the wise men saw.
It shone so bright it alarmed the shepherds. They felt the Holiness and became frightened. That's when the angels told them to "fear not" and told them their Savior had been born.
How great that they were the first to be told. They had for many years had demands and hardships to be responsible to raise a "perfect lamb." And their positions as shepherds were considerably lowly. They went and told many.
The wise men who followed the same star were even more amazed. They wicked king had wanted them to tell him where the baby was. But they sensed his evil intent and didn't do it. Their arrival was so important they brought a large amount of gold which indicated royalty, myrrh which signifies Holiness and frankincense which predicted his cming death as a sacrifice for all who believed.
The king became distraught when the location of the Christ child couldn't be found. He ordered all babies killed under the age of 2.
Without the Magi abundant gifts of gold, Mary and Joseph couldn't afford escape to Egypt. How's that for a perfect Christmas story? It only gets better. Read it all.
Thank you God for the real star and for showing us you are still in complete control among all the evil.
Emmaline Wright
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.