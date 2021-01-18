Editor:
Liberty and Justice for all. Two terrible stories which happened this past week. The first which happened Monday that I would say probably most people didn’t even notice was the horrible decision from Kenosha, Wisconsion.
The police officers who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times while his three sons were in the back seat of his car would not be charged. Fast forward to Wednesday when a group of violent insurgents stormed the Capitpl building in Washington with the blessing of the President and tried to stop the certification of the election.
One sad moment of the violence was when the mob was trying to force their way into the capitol and a police officer became wedged in the door that led into the hallway. His screams of pain was terrible.The scene of the mob and the capital police confronting each other was terrifying.
But the one thing that jumped out at me was all the capitol police were carrying side arms and not a one was out trying to help their fellow officer by either shooting at the mob or at least shooting in the air to slow them down. Stark contrast from Kenosha to what happened in Washington D.C.
Life, liberty and justice for all is guaranteed in the Constitution folks. United we stand, divided we fall
Steve Shuffitt
Rotonda West
