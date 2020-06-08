Editor:
As a Lee County resident I cannot vote for anyone running for the Airport Authority in Charlotte County. However, I rent a hanger at Punta Gorda Airport so I have a vested interest into anyone running for a position on the board.
Two candidates have filed and are running unopposed and District 1 has two candidates running. Bob Starr and Vanessa Oliver. From what I have gathered, Mr. Starr has been quite active in the community and a public servant for Charlotte County. Ms. Oliver works at her father’s State Rep. Michael Grant’s company Ambitrans ambulance business.
In the last election for the Airport Authority, people with clout tried to get Julie Price onto the board running a nasty campaign with a lot of PAC money coming from Tallahassee. Who is going to spend thousands of dollars for a seat when other seats go unchallenged? What is the hidden agenda for the airport no one knows about?
I think Bob Starr would be the better choice for District 1.
David Stern
Cape Coral
