Editor:
Bob Starr filed a complaint against our president two years ago, right in the middle of the 2018 election cycle. Bob Starr was the Republican state committeeman at the time, and should have been focused on getting Republicans elected, not suing President Trump and his supporters.
Starr's actions may have led to Democrats taking over the House of Representatives and electing liberal Democrat Nikki Fried. Now, Starr is trying to deflect voters' attention from this simple fact by whining about "dark money" in politics. Meanwhile, Starr has his own "dark money" that he uses to support his own selfish agenda.
Starr is now running for Airport Authority for his own selfish reasons. Bob Starr doesn't support our President, so you shouldn't support Bob Starr. MAGA and vote Vanessa Oliver.
Maggie Perry
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.