Editor:
I endorse Bob Starr for Charlotte County Airport Authority. Starr has extensive business experience. His good character distinguishes him as the ethical candidate. Starr had a 27-year career with Proctor and Gamble management, before retiring to Charlotte County in 1984. In 2008 he was elected to the Charlotte County Commission. Starr has been an active Republican for over 25 years and currently serves as the Republican State Committeeman for Charlotte County.
The other candidate, Vanessa Grant Oliver, was involved in the nasty campaign in the last Airport Authority election. Voters need to consider Oliver's conduct in that election. Oliver would bring with her the baggage of her friend, Julie Price, who was roundly defeated, after spending tens of thousands of dollars in "dark money" from Tallahassee. Oliver's leadership in the Economic Development Partnership failed to get Julie Price elected. Where is her community strength?
The nasty campaign of the consortium behind Julie Price had nothing to do with my credentials and successful aviation career. The nastiness was emotionally stressful on my family and me. The same consortium is now behind Oliver using dirty politics funded with PAC money out of Tallahassee and has already shown up in Oliver's campaign finances.
Voters need to ask "who" is behind Oliver seeking a seat on the Airport Authority and why? What is the agenda? The Charlotte County Airport Authority does not need a puppet and demagogue in its ranks. Bob Starr is the only candidate worthy of your vote!
Rob Hancik
Charlotte County Airport Authority commissioner
Punta Gorda
