Editor:
Who is good ol' boy Bob Starr? Good ol' boy Bob Starr failed as a county commissioner being voted out after one term. Good ol' boy Bob Starr failed as Charlotte County executive committee chairman “running the group like his personal club.”
Bob Starr wants to make the biggest economic driver in Charlotte County another one of his personal clubs. Good ol' boy Bob wants to be the liaison between the airport and the county, a job he quit before! Good ol' boy Bob Starr wants to increase fees on Allegiant Air, hurt them financially? Does he think that will get Sunseeker started again?
Good ol' boy Bob Starr's pattern of failures in this county won’t help things at the airport or in the county for that matter. So again, I ask, who is good ol' boy Bob Starr? A failed politician asking Charlotte County voters to turn the airport into another one of his failed experiments in good ol' boy politics as usual.
Joe Jablonsky
Port Charlotte
