Editor:
I recently saw a mailer from Vanessa Oliver, daughter of state Representative Michael Grant and candidate for the upcoming CC Airport Authority vacancy. Senator and Florida GOP chairman, Joe Gruters’ picture is displayed accompanied by caption “TRUSTED by our conservative leaders”, which represents an endorsement of Oliver’s candidacy.
Big problem here! Florida Republican political candidates running for party positions must sign a loyalty oath stating they will not support a specific candidate in any race where two Republicans are on the ballot, and the 2020 CC Airport Committee seat election pits two Republicans, Bob Starr against Mrs. Oliver. Therefore, Sen. Gruters has wrongfully broken his oath.
I believe this Tallahassee operatives’ hidden favors exchange agenda improperly impacts our airport commission seat election. Big money spent by Tallahassee politicians behind the scenes is trying to sway this election, which CC voters cannot accept. I vote for the most qualified candidates for the job, not the candidate outside political pressure factions desire.
Therefore, I will vote for Bob Starr, whose: (1) extensive private business career; (2) past leadership of CC Board of Commissioners during county’s most challenging financial times during Great Recession of 2009-10; (3) extensive political/business contacts; (4) negotiating experience/ability to identify underlying problems; and (5) strong grasp of economics, are characteristics which will be very important in solving the major problems facing Punta Gorda Airport and placing this important county asset in a strong future position to grow our huge investment.
Starr easily surpasses Oliver in job performance skills!
Bill Bigelow
Punta Gorda
