The Charlotte County Airport Authority is an important governing body, deserving of the most sincere and dedicated people willing to serve in the best interests of the county. In the past, the Airport Authority has been seen as an entry level stepping stone position for those who have greater political aspirations in Charlotte County instead of serving the needs of the airport.
One former county commissioner, Robert Skidmore, comes to mind as having gotten his start there. I can only surmise that Julie Price had this objective in mind in the last election, and is also what is motivating Vanessa Oliver now as a way to follow in her father’s political footsteps.
Bob Starr is a proven leader with the utmost integrity, and can be trusted to act on behalf of the taxpayers to enhance one of our largest assets, the Punta Gorda Airport. Bob’s track record as an effective former county commissioner and commission chairman aptly demonstrates his ability to achieve the goals of maximizing the use of the millions of dollars in state and federal grants while developing existing airport assets to improve the revenue stream.
We need a proven leader more than any political wannabes representing District 1. Vote for Bob Starr – you won’t be disappointed.
Peter J. Watson
Port Charlotte
