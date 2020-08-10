Editor:
Twenty-five years ago, my husband and I moved to Charlotte County just east of Punta Gorda. It was so peaceful and quiet it was a joy.
Ever since Allegiant Airlines took over the Charlotte County Airport paid by "our" taxes, it has become a routine to get woken up every evening. God forbid, those planes take off to the west, and disturb the elite, retired swamp rats from Washington that have retired in PGI.
The CEO bragged to the share holders that they own the airport, and now they are asking the county to pay for a bigger terminal by the way. It's obvious that the county is stuck with their multi-million-dollar monstrosity they abandoned in what used to be our beautiful Charlotte Harbor.
Something needs to change, that is why I am supporting Bob Starr for Airport Authority. The same man who saved millions for the county when he was a commissioner.
Reese Cruise
Punta Gorda
