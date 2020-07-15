Editor:
I enjoy Allegiant Air. I have no axe to grind with this corporation. They, like the airport, are a business. However in the words of an airline executive who is very knowledgeable with the current contract "Charlotte County has been hoodwinked." He went on to say it is the most profitable arraignment for Allegiant in the entire country. Let me elaborate.
Currently Allegiant Air is paying an in-flight per passenger fee of 27 cents. This is a fee Allegiant pays the airport. The passenger does not pay this fee. The average fee for a comparable airport is $8.19. The most profitable arrangement in the country for Allegiant and they tip us 27 cents. That paltry tip at a restaurant would earn a waiter's stare down Clint Eastwood would be envious of.
It's argued by some that giving away the airport to Allegiant by the Airport Authority is justifiable because of the economic benefits that Allegiant brings to Charlotte County. The most infamous is the Sunseeker Resort. The non bonded post apocalyptic monstrosity, ironically fitting for the times we live in.
Charlotte County needs fighters, not patsies who have provided us with Murdock Village, Sunseeker and giveaways to the wealthy and well connected.
If Bob Starr becomes an Airport Authority commissioner he will ensure the airport receives its just due and will work as a dogged liaison with the County Commission to resolve the Sunseeker mess. Vote Bob Starr for Airport Authority District 1.
Michael Metyk
Port Charlotte
