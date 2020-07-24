Editor:
I live in Eastern Charlotte County. For the last four years my life has been made miserable by the low flying Allegiant jets which are about 600 feet above my house. The noise day and night when the planes pass is unbearable. I had contacted the Punta Gorda Airport and was told that there was nothing they could do only the F.A.A could change the flight patterns.
Bob Starr, a candidate for the Airport Authority, says the local airport can make changes with final approval by the F.A.A. It makes no sense to me that takeoffs and landings impact heavily populated areas when other options are available. I am sure that Bob will follow through with beginning the process of changing this serious problem for much of Eastern Charlotte County.
I remember when Bob was a county commissioner he did what he said he would do. I can only hope that my peaceful enjoyment of my home and loss of value to the property from the Allegiant jets can be restored. I plan to vote for Bob Starr for Airport Authority in the August primary election.
Andy Boomhower
Punta Gorda
