Editor:
The completion of the Sunseeker Resort is now the single biggest economic challenge facing Charlotte County. Allegiant Airlines was forced to shut down construction of this ambitious destination resort as the travel industry is being decimated by the pandemic.
The upcoming election of a Charlotte County Airport Authority commissioner is now more important than ever. The Punta Gorda Airport is the economic engine that will produce not only high paying jobs, but educational opportunities for our young high school graduates. It is most critical that we elect the best person, both experienced and knowledgeable for this job.
I am supporting Bob Starr for Charlotte County Airport commissioner. We do not need a wannabe inexperienced lawyer pursuing on the job training for Tallahassee politicos. It is most important that we elect Mr. Starr at this very critical time.
He is committed to seeing Allegiant keep the promises made to complete and operate this resort facility. His high-level energy, extensive corporate experience and his bulldogging personality gives me confidence to support Mr. Starr. He enthusiastically worked to close the Cheney Brothers deal while on the County Commission. His ability to work with both city and county officials means that he will start promoting the Punta Gorda Airport immediately. He knows what he is doing without any learning curve.
Let's keep this important job local and out of the hands of Tallahassee politicians. I urge you to vote for Mr. Starr in the Republican primary.
Carl Parsons
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.