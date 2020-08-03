LETTER:
Bob Starr announced his candidacy for the Airport Authority by saying, in part, “I was getting ready to retire, but something has to be done at the airport ------."
That reminds me of a remark about a co-worker. “If you invite him to dinner you need to set two places, one for him and one for his ego.”
I remember when, as county commissioner, he kept sticking his nose into the Airport Authority where it didn’t belong. As I recall, that so infuriated the Airport Authority that they changed the name from Charlotte County Airport to Punta Gorda Airport.
Starr also says he “is going to hold Sunseeker’s feet to the fire.” I’m sure Sunseeker would love to be working on their resort. Apparently senility is setting in and he doesn’t realize there is a pandemic going on which has affected the construction of the Sunseeker Resort and the operations of Allegiant Air.
With apologies to the Music Man, the only thing Bob Starr will bring to the Airport Authority is “Trouble with a capital T.”
Paul Bankson
Punta Gorda
