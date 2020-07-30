Editor:
Bob Starr and his supporters keep bringing up this talking point that the airport only gets 27 cents per passenger while other airports get $8, and that general aviation’s $700K contribution is more than the airline.
Well I am not very good at math, but clearly 27 cents multiplied by 1.6 million passengers plus $700K does not equal the $15 million in net revenues that the airport made last year. This is where I ask how could someone with such extensive business experience make these kinds of statements? Then I realize that Mr. Starr’s business experience was from over 30 years ago.
When Bob retired here in the 1980s the internet was not yet invented. In fact, things that were invented in the years surrounding Bob’s last business experience such as the Space Shuttle, autofocus on cameras, and the CD player, have long since retired or been replaced by better more efficient ideas. It’s no wonder he doesn’t understand the business model of one of the best performing airports in the world; he’s working on business principles from the early 1980s.
Bob needs to step aside and allow someone with current business experience that understands why the airport is doing so well and how to compliment that business, not dismantle it by raising fees on passengers making it more expensive for you and me. I’m voting for Vanessa Oliver and you should too!
Will Jasper
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.