Editor:
The writer states Airport Authority candidate Bob Starr's business experience is outdated. Well, since when is it a good business practice to lose money on supplying facilities and services? Check your facts and math before generating fake news. The January State of the Airport Report and Master Plan, available on the airports web page details the facts.
Average Airline-Related Expense per departing passenger is $6.04 times 813,269 passengers is costing the airport $4,912,144. Airline Contributions, not all cash was $621,804 which is a huge loss or subsidy at the passenger expense. Average Airport's Total Revenue per departing passenger or subsidy is $23.31!
General aviation revenues from hanger rentals and fuel sales was $1,777,177, almost three times what the airline paid!
However, what is most disturbing is the writer's assertion that the older, experienced generations are no longer useful. So before we put Mr. Starr out to pasture. Recall what President Reagan said "I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience."
My vote is for Bob Starr for the Airport Authority! His business and life experiences would be to the benefit of the airport and the citizens of Charlotte County.
Guy Neroni
Deep Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.