Charlotte County voters why vote for Bob Starr? Think back to the last election when a nasty campaign was waged on behalf of  Julie Price for the Airport Authority. Unable to get Price elected, now comes Vanessa Grant Oliver, who is Price's friend and participated in her nasty campaign to get elected.

As a voter I'm not interested in putting someone in public office who would participate in dirty campaigning. There is an unknown agenda behind getting Oliver elected. She has stated she is going to get another airline and keep airline fares low. Other airlines haven't been attracted to Punta Gorda because we have low airport costs and I don't think Oliver can influence Allegiant air fares.

Oliver states she is for economic development at the airport. Her resume states she is a past secretary of the Economic Development Partnership. Well how successful has she been with that at the airport?

Starr, according to his profile, has experience as a past Charlotte County commissioner which I think would be valuable asset to the Airport Authority. Starr is an experienced businessman vs. Oliver who comes across as a politician, making political promises.

Mike Brown

Deep Creek

