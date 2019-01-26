Editor:
This is in response to a letter writer.
You are offended over calling Trump a “*****." Tell me why two dead kids doesn’t offend you?
Tell me why every other sentence being a lie doesn’t offend you? Why an entire party has sunk so low as punish innocent federal government employees by granting them no pay while forcing them to work? Over a way most citizens know is a waste of money — a wall. Tell me again which party has sunk low? Forced labor in America? Have we became a communist nation?
What you stand for is a travesty and makes America the stupidest nation on earth to condone this behavior. Let me remind our Christian nation that Jesus Christ, his earthly mother and father were immigrants at one time.
“And Joseph being warned fled to Egypt with the Child and his mother." (Paraphrased.) While there do you suspect he worked to feed his family? We need to stop calling ourselves a Christian nation or start acting like Christians.
Carl E. Carter
Arcadia
