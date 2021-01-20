Editor:

I tried to call the county health department to make some suggestions about their handling of the Covid immunization shots. I was told "my call is very important," but no one ever answered.

So,  I am hoping that somebody in the health department reads this and thinks about it.

If you get a shipment of enough vaccine for 800 people and open it to all over 65, you will have a stampede. Wouldn't it be possible, with the demographics of our county, to start with a smaller group? Say, all over 90 years. If that group is still too large, say age 90 with last name starting A-M.

Then you would avoid the crush and can adjust subsequent call-ups depending on size of the vaccine shipment.

My two cents worth.

Peter Laband

Port Charlotte

