Editor:

Regarding the Dec. 31 news item "Brothers accused in murder get probation." Can you explain the story of a well-known homeless man being held down while being beaten so bad he died?

These brothers were 28 and 26 and grown men. The beating was 15 minutes of hell. There was a woman involved but not even her names was mentioned. One of the brothers said he left because "he was tired of hearing the victim fall."

Tell the people how the State Attorney's Office amended the charges and the brothers will not face second degree murder charges.

The state is not prosecuting these misfits and a short time will probably be evolved in a hold-up or murder.

The State Attorney's Office is lacking in their  job. That's to protect the citizens of this area. They are failing badly.

Carol Crowe

Port Charlotte

