Our esteemed governor decided to play to his voting bloc in the Villages with his vaccine inoculation roll out. He could have done essential workers first followed by a reservation and age bracket system. Instead, he decided to treat the roll out like a game show - “if you’re over 65 c’mon down.”

Per the Sun that resulted in 40,000 Charlotte County folks trying to get online at 9 a.m. earlier this week and, of course, the website crashed. In counties across the state phone lines are jammed and websites crash. For gosh sake, what did he expect?

I now understand that they plan to have a reservation system in place in a few weeks. It would be nice if it includes age brackets.

In any event, I hope they don’t assign it to the firms that totally screwed up the Sun Pass and Florida’s Unemployment Compensation system.

Paul Bankson

Punta Gorda

