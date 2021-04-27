Editor:
Developers, Southwest Florida is open for business. In December 2020, the federal EPA handed over the golden key for water permitting to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida DEP to manage. Without federal oversight, Florida DEP is planning to rubber stamp submitted permits ASAP, in less than two days.
They plan to help you, build, build, build. Despite the fact that saltwater is creeping into the Floridan Aquifer, that Florida rivers are brackish, the springs are drying up and the Everglades are flooding, Governor Ron DeSantis wants to keep on building. Florida residents be damned. In 20 years Florida won’t have any fresh drinking water anyway, so let the building roll on.
Developers, don’t worry about those pesky impact fees, either. Sen. Joe Gruters has your back. He and the Legislature are planning to cap fees at 3%, during the 2021 session, regardless of what municipalities pay to provide schools, roads, parks and fire stations, etc. for the tens of thousands of new homes that you are building. SB 750/ HB 337 are right on track to get developers off the hook and let Florida residents pay the bills. And developers, don’t worry about the voters, they keep electing the same politicians into office year after year. Your pals. Just keep building. Florida is open for business.
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
