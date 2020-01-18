Editor:
Living on the coast, I value two things: my safety and my environment. We should not have to pick one or the other when we vote at any level.
Write to our state and federal reps and senators, don't let the corporate lobbyists be the only people they hear from. And watch the legislative websites for bills.
In keeping an eye on the state Legislature, I have noticed that home rule is being eroded. Preemptive bills and laws include things like occupational licenses, impact fees and fertilizer.
Keeping county occupational licenses would insure we know who is coming into our homes. Don't lower impact fees for water and sewer for low income housing, use existing buildings instead. And why can't we stop the sell of fertilizer in the summer, because the state preempted all of these things. What happened to the most effective government is the government closest to the people?
Ellie Decker
Englewood
