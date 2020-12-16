Editor:
The State of Florida can use more family practice physicians and registered nurses.
I heard of a married couple a doctor and a nurse who just moved to Florida. They intended to continue working for a number of years. We sure could use their services.
However, the state charges them each $6,000 to transfer their licenses to practice in Florida. Early retirement became their first choice. I recommend the state should pay them a stipend as an appreciation and incentive for coming to work in service for the people of Florida and not the other way around.
Ronald Esser
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.