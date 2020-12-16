Editor:

The State of Florida can use more family practice physicians and registered nurses.

I heard of a married couple a doctor and a nurse who just moved to Florida. They intended to continue working for a number of years. We sure could use their services.

However, the state charges them each $6,000 to transfer their licenses to practice in Florida. Early retirement became their first choice. I recommend the state should pay them a stipend as an appreciation and incentive for coming to work in service for the people of Florida and not the other way around.

Ronald Esser

Englewood


