Sarasota County commissioners: Please call upon Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a "state of emergency" for Manasota Key, Englewood, Sarasota County. Our homes are being destroyed by flooding on the Gulf. This situation is an emergency that needs immediate attention.
Engineers and consultants complain the process is very slow. We need cooperation from the "powers that be" to loosen their power and accelerate the permitting process.
It is our understanding, if the state declares an "emergency," the permitting process would go much faster. This emergency declaration would save many homes on Manasota Key from destruction. It is the only right thing to do.
Everyone has the right to protect their home, at their own expense. Everyone has the right to repair their riprap. Everyone should have the right to apply for a permit to install riprap. Riprap is the only way to protect a home from destruction on Manasota Key at this point in time.
It appears Charlotte County has fewer restrictions than Sarasota County. Palm Beach has massive seawalls made of reinforced concrete that are 10-15 feet and higher that protect their residents' mansions.
This is very curious. We are not equal in the state of Florida.
Kathlyn Messina
Englewood
