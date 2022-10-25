Florida had a grant program called My Safe Florida Home. It was established to help residents upgrade their homes to hurricane resistant standards. It addressed roofs, skylights, windows, garage doors, and exterior doors. When you applied for a grant, your home was inspected and areas that were lacking were identified. Once the work was complete and inspected, you received grant money from the state. It was stopped in 2009.
As part of a renovation in 2008, my home (built in 1987) was upgraded to a My Safe Florida Home. This work was done by a local contractor, Anthony Fiore Construction. Mr. Fiore, his staff, and the sub-contractors he used were tremendous and their work was exceptional.
The first test was Irma in 2017. My home had no damage. Then came Ian. Confident in Mr. Fiore’s work and in My Safe Florida Home, I rode out the storm at home. The damages my house suffered were: 6 pool cage screens, 4 small areas of damaged soffits, an area of garage ceiling damaged due to wind-driven rain through missing soffits, and slight damage to one end cap on my roof. The shingles underneath it are fine. That’s it! I look around my neighborhood and see a collage of tarped roofs and other damage.
I strongly suggest looking into the My Safe Florida Home program at myfloridacfo.com. It is supposed to relaunch again soon. Perhaps it will lower insurance costs and make the next hurricane easier for Florida residents to withstand.
