Editor:

Florida had a grant program called My Safe Florida Home. It was established to help residents upgrade their homes to hurricane resistant standards. It addressed roofs, skylights, windows, garage doors, and exterior doors. When you applied for a grant, your home was inspected and areas that were lacking were identified. Once the work was complete and inspected, you received grant money from the state. It was stopped in 2009.

