The debate over finalizing Florida’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year contained a statement that sums up the disdain the Legislature’s Republican majority has for the will of the people and the democratic process.
When Democrat Susan Valdes asked a simple question about why the majority included language requiring school districts to apply for American Rescue Plan funds that were supposed to go directly to the districts, Republican Randy Fine who was defending the bill replied, “because we can.”
Nothing could better sum up the arrogance with which the Republican majorities in both houses of the Florida Legislature carry out their constitutional duties.
They consistently run roughshod over legislative process rules and sound policymaking because, at the behest of their corporate handlers and the radical Republican agenda focused on disenfranchising those who might vote against them, they can.
Who loses out in all this? You and me, and any semblance of rational policy making for our benefit.
When it next comes time to go to the polls here in Florida, remember this dynamic. When Republican state officials ask why we voted to oust them, we will simply say, “because we can.”
Michele Moe
Punta Gorda
