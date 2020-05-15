Editor:
I have participated in the public commenting at the MCores meetings regarding the proposed toll roads.
Florida has/is losing more and more natural environment and species due to development. How can anyone support this greedy, special interest geared plot? It will be a disaster for this state and a death sentence to many species.
No build!
Mary Shabbott
Punta Gorda
