Editor:

I have participated in the public commenting at the MCores meetings regarding the proposed toll roads.

Florida has/is losing more and more natural environment and species due to development. How can anyone support this greedy, special interest geared plot? It will be a disaster for this state and a death sentence to many species.

No build!

Mary Shabbott

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments