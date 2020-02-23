Editor:
Sound state fiscal policy calls for a balanced budget without using debt for re-occurring expenses. However, outstanding obligations like unfunded pension debt is never included. This covers up the true debt forced on taxpayers thereby shielding elected officials from voter criticism.
Recently released data by the Tax Foundation highlighted the states with the highest state and local debt per capita. They are New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and Illinois. The lowest debt per capita states are Idaho, Wyoming, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and North Carolina.
The main common denominator between the highest to lowest is the Democrat control of either the Legislature or executive office or both where fiscal policy isn’t influenced by fiscal restraint but lack thereof.
There’s also a direct Democrat correlation between high debt and high state taxes per capita. Adding the pension liability to this setting exacerbates a developing fiscal crisis threatening quality of life as we know it today and needs to be addressed not ignored.
Taxpayers have more will than wallet as evidenced by their relocating to low tax states. Elected officials need more transparency and accountability. We get what we accept.
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.