“You can’t take the taxpayers’ dollars and do anything you want with it and think that’s OK.” Believe it or not, this is a direct quote from Ron DeSantis at his recent bill signing ceremony in Sarasota.
The recently passed budget included an unprecedented $16.7 million of the state's $117 billion budget for litigation costs to defend policies DeSantis just advanced or to cover battles already underway.
Let me list some of the things that our governor has done with taxpayers’ dollars:
1. $35 million budget for operational expenses to support his wide-ranging conservative makeover at New College.
2. Litigation with Disney will ultimately be paid by taxpayers and includes increased property taxes in Orange and Osceola counties.
3. Over $1 million to two law firms to defend Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial decision last summer to relocate nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.
4. $1.6 million paid to Destin, Fla.-based aviation firm Vertol Systems Company, which the state contracted for the migrant flights.
5. $3.7 million to create the Office of Election Crimes and Security
6. $5 million for legal services related to COVID-19 vaccinations, another long legal siege prompted by DeSantis’ policies.
While Ron DeSantis is spending untold dollars and time on issues that are generally described as Culture Wars, we, the taxpayers, are struggling to pay our insurance premiums, our children face severe teacher shortages, we see increased gun violence daily and affordable housing simply does not exist in Florida.
