Editor:
When will those we’ve sent to Tallahassee realize too many Floridians have been left so far behind that we may never be able to catch up? Whether it is the coronavirus, blue green algae, red tide or a hurricane, our tourist-based economy hurts the families of our most vulnerable citizens.
Even in the best of times, the people working in hotels, restaurants or retail can’t get full time employment from a single employer. If they work two or three jobs, they still can’t have any benefits — including affordable medical insurance. In many cases, the “extra income” is spent on transportation getting from one job to another — since Southwest Florida especially lacks adequate public transportation. Now, these employees see their workplaces shutting down, leaving them with no paycheck at all while the bills and rent must still be paid.
Since Florida has always been too short-sighted to recognize the need to expand Medicaid, getting medical care — even a simple flu shot — is just not an option for most of them! Meanwhile, it appears the 37 states that have expanded Medicaid will receive even more federal money to protect their neediest. These states will most likely rebound faster from the coronavirus and sadly, we will be in hurricane season — crippling Florida even more!
Marilyn Foley
Punta Gorda
