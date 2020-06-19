Editor:
There is a liberal narrative strongly supported by the mainstream media which is that "genocide" is being inflicted on young African American men. This narrative is false, not supported by the facts.
The Washington Post recorded, but did not publicize, the following data. In the U.S. in 2019 there were 802 fatal police shootings, some victims of which were 371 white and 236 black. The vast majority of those victims were armed. Of the unarmed shooting deaths, only 10 were African American. Of the 10, five involved a prior, undisputed attack upon the involved officer. One case was one of mistaken identity and accidental. The remaining four cases involved pursuits and standoffs, two of which resulting in the officers being criminally charged.
In a nation of 330 million, these are all tiny numbers. Also in 2019, 48 police officers were murdered. The facts are that police shootings have been declining steadily over the past few years. A comparative statistic that gets little attention from the media is that in 2018, 7,407 African Americans were murdered, mostly by someone they knew. There is no question that "rotten apples" exist in police departments that need to be identified and vigorously weeded out. However, the mantra that is constantly being drummed into us by the media of "systemic racism" and "genocide" is creating racial hatred and tearing our nation apart.
We are one people, Americans, a wonderful amalgam of every skin color imaginable. Let us all, never forget that.
William Brand
Port Charlotte
