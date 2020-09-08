Editor:
As a former PhD student in statistics and operations research, I am really getting tired of people quoting half statistics to promote a position and/or to mislead the public.
A blatant example is the article “Coronavirus Worries Force Election Officials to Get Creative” by Julie Carr Smyth in August 31’s Sun in which she talks about the danger of in-person voting. She said it should be a warning to other states what the CDC said happened in Wisconsin.
She quoted the CDC as saying that 37 of the states new COVID-19 cases in the days following the Wisconsin election where among people who voted in person. What the heck does that mean? It didn’t say they were 2 million voters and 37 got COVID-19. It didn’t say they were 400 cases of COVID-19 during those days and 37 had voted. Without the full picture you cannot tell if 37 is good news, bad news or no news. And yet she implied voters should beware (did any die?).
Enough already. If you are going to quote numbers give us the full context so we can tell what it means. This should be the case regardless of which political party you are affiliated with or how you feel about the seriousness of the disease.
Rawy Shediac
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.