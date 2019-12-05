Editor:
I read about the $10,000 spoonbill pelican statue that North Port bought and plunked down at the corner of Sumter and Price, so I drove down Sumter to see what we paid for. I couldn't see anything. Where is it?
A few days later I was stopped at the light on Sumter and saw a bit of it through the trees and bushes in front of the Walgreens. Why was this statue put on that corner behind the trees and bushes? The only way to get an unobstructed look at it is when you exit the doors at the Walgreens store.
A much better location would be at the entrance to City Center where there are no trees and bushes and everyone could see this $10,000 statue that we paid for.
Arlene Johnsen
North Port
