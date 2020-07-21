Editor:
If you live in southwest Florida, I need your attention. We live in paradise, and should be grateful.
We have great weather and rules to follow.
Rule #1 is: Stay home
Rule #2 is: If you leave home, wear a mask
What part of those don't you understand?
Let's do as we're asked, and save lives.
Mrs. Lee Waddle
Englewood
