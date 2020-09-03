Editor:
We the people, in order to form a more perfect union……this can only happen with your vote in November. Don’t let the ‘voter suppression” messages confuse you. Your vote does count.
Not only does our democracy survive with your Biden/Harris vote, but with state and local elections as well. Local judge elections are very important to stop the racial disparity in our criminal justice system. We need to focus on our communities' civil and human rights.
This pandemic has brought forth all of the inequities in our health care systems, incomes, job opportunities, housing, immigration, and so much more. We, the people, need to stand up and speak out. No longer to be bullied by the lies and propaganda thrown at us by this current administration, local and Federal.
History has shown, when people, in numbers, stand up and speak out, we can get results. Stop the disintegration of our U.S. Post Office, the first two letters say, us, for a reason. Please support these hard working people as they serve us. We need to protect our free press because without them our democracy would be lost. Stand proud and vote, we, the people.
Linda Coe
Port Charlotte
