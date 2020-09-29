Editor:
I read with dismay the letter which appeared in your paper a short time ago. He reported the brazen theft of three signs from his yard in the middle of the night while his family slept. These signs reportedly said: “Vote by Mail;” “Vote Democratic” – hardly incendiary messages.
As a child, I was taught that America is the greatest country on Earth largely because we are a democracy where all our citizens have certain rights – including the right to free speech, guaranteed by the First Amendment to our Constitution. I note that the letter writer fought for our rights, serving in our army for four years. (Mr. Trump has described our brave veterans, like Mr. Lykos, and our cherished fallen warriors as “suckers” and “losers;” not surprising coming from a man who dodged the draft, suffering terribly from “bone spurs.”)
I hope the cowardly individuals who were so threatened by these legal and patriotic signs that they sank to trespassing and theft, will take courage – there are others out there putting their lives in harm’s way every day to protect their constitutional rights as Americans – even as they seek to trample them.
If we really want to make America great again, we will cease these weak, gutless, illegal acts. We will respect the constitutional rights of all and we will honor those who fought, and continue to fight, to preserve those rights for us. For all of us.
Nancy Shoemaker
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.