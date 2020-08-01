Editor:
I just want to give a "shout 0ut" to a local family owned restaurant: Stefano's.
Everything was absolutely wonderful. We celebrated my birthday with family and friends.
Waitresses and staff all wore masks. Food was delicious, great menu. This is a very well managed, efficient, clean restaurant.
Please, give them a try. You won't be disappointed.
Fontaine Heilman
Englewood
